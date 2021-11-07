Fallen trees in parks

Northcrest Park photo by Seattle Poppy

Remember the windstorm that brought down trees and branches - and power lines - all over the area? And then the wind gusts that brought down more? Remember the windstorm that brought down trees and branches - and power lines - all over the area? And then the wind gusts that brought down more?





Shoreview Park photo by Seattle Poppy









South Woods photo by Seattle Poppy



So far Seattle Poppy has found a tree in each of the three parks she has walked. It will take her a while to walk every park, so if you find one she has missed send it in (





So far Seattle Poppy has found a tree in each of the three parks she has walked. It will take her a while to walk every park, so if you find one she has missed send it in ( Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com





Those trees have been cleared off the roadways and the power grid is repaired.But there were other trees that came down unnoticed because they were in parks, away from power lines.