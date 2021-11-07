Fallen trees in parks

Sunday, November 7, 2021

Northcrest Park photo by Seattle Poppy

Remember the windstorm that brought down trees and branches - and power lines - all over the area? And then the wind gusts that brought down more?

Shoreview Park photo by Seattle Poppy

Those trees have been cleared off the roadways and the power grid is repaired.

But there were other trees that came down unnoticed because they were in parks, away from power lines.

South Woods photo by Seattle Poppy

So far Seattle Poppy has found a tree in each of the three parks she has walked. It will take her a while to walk every park, so if you find one she has missed send it in (Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com)



Posted by DKH at 3:44 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  