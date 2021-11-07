Case updates November 5, 2021 - catch up from previous days
Sunday, November 7, 2021
- U.S. figures are one day's worth of reporting.
- Washington state doesn't update on the weekend.
- King county and cities are three days.
United States
- Total cases 46,358,362 - 89,711 new
- Total deaths 751,535 - 1,604 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 650,302 - new
- Total hospitalizations 40,831 - new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.6%
- Total deaths 8,798 - new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 156,848 - 749 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,531 - 38 new
- Total deaths 2,034 - 6 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 38,641 - 231 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,822 - 8 new
- Total deaths 504 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,414 - 20 new
- Total hospitalizations 243 - 0 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 516 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
