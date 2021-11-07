Case updates November 5, 2021 - catch up from previous days

Sunday, November 7, 2021

Delta variant
COVID Case updates 

  • U.S. figures are one day's worth of reporting.
  • Washington state doesn't update on the weekend.
  • King county and cities are three days.

United States 
  • Total cases  46,358,362 - 89,711 new   
  • Total deaths  751,535 -  1,604 new    

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 650,302 -   new  
  • Total hospitalizations 40,831 -   new    
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.6% 
  • Total deaths 8,798 -   new  

Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 156,848 -  749 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,531 -   38 new  
  • Total deaths 2,034 -  6 new     
  • Level of community transmission HIGH 

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 38,641  -  231 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 1,822  -   8 new    
  • Total deaths 504  -   0 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,414 -  20 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 243 -   0 new   
  • Total deaths 112 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH  

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 516 - 0 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 22 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL

Posted by DKH at 4:28 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  