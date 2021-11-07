Come celebrate our last event as Turning Point as we officially launch as Canopy -- Same mission and passion, just a new name.





A canopy is a living community of diverse types of trees growing together.





They are sheltered from strong winds and storms, able to develop anchoring roots, branch into individual shapes, capture light and rain, produce leaves and seeds, and send water back into the atmosphere which creates rain.



At CANOPY, we provide an environment for students to grow into their full potential as scholars through tutoring, STEM, and community-building programs.





We have a stellar team of tutors as diverse as our students, and we build relationships at every level – with students, parents, teachers.







HOLIDAY EVENT and AUCTION

This year, we are hosting a fabulous Holiday Event - a special night of holiday cheer, interactive wreath-making, and online auction Friday, November 19, 2021 @ 7:00pm!



Buy 5 — Get 1 Free! - Includes 6 Virtual Holiday Events and Wreath Making Kits. This is a wonderful holiday gift for friends, family, or clients! Give the gift of giving!



What this fun night includes:

Wreath-making supplies delivered to anywhere in the US (pick-up option available)

Holiday cheer with step by step virtual experience including a signature cocktail (or mocktail) and weaving greenery into a beautiful wreath

Bidding on unique auction items with the proceeds supporting CANOPY'S excellent work with students The great part about a virtual event is that anyone can participate - you can include your friends and family!

You can make a real difference for the students at CANOPY by experiencing - and giving - this gift of cheer!



GIVE THE GIFT

Register for Event:



A great gift and a fun evening!



This is not your average fundraiser or gala. Our Canopy holiday event will be led by award-winning chef Matt Lewis and Sound Excursions, the team who brought Seattle Bacon, Eggs and Kegs, Sumo + Sushi, Field To Table, and more! They're an event company who makes having a good time their priority.





Given the need to differentiate from other political organizations under the same name, this was the perfect moment to select a name that captured the essence of our work with students — introducing CANOPY, a community of scholars.