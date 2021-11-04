Election updates Wednesday November 3, 2021 - Lake Forest Park City Council and Prop 1

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Goldman (left) and Sanford (right) are within 76 votes of each other as of Wednesday
for Lake Forest Park Council Position No. 7

Wednesday, November 3, 2021

One council race was never in contention as Semra Riddle ran for another term. Council Position No. 7 is a nail-biter with Larry Goldman leading Paul Sanford by 76 votes.

Furutani leads Larson and Lebo leads Angelis.

Prop. 1 for parks and sidewalks, is failing badly.

City of Lake Forest Park
Registered Voters: 10,364

Council Position No. 1
  • Semra Riddle - winner*

Council Position No. 3
  • Stephanie Angelis  983
  • Jon Lebo              1884

Council Position No. 5
  • Tracy Furutani    1,605
  • Maddy Larson    1,281

Council Position No. 7
  • Larry Goldman   1,477
  • Paul Sanford       1,401

Proposition No. 1 (Parks and Sidewalks)
  • YES                  1,041
  • NO                    2,119

*running unopposed



