Election updates Wednesday November 3, 2021 - Lake Forest Park City Council and Prop 1
Thursday, November 4, 2021
Wednesday, November 3, 2021
|Goldman (left) and Sanford (right) are within 76 votes of each other as of Wednesday
for Lake Forest Park Council Position No. 7
One council race was never in contention as Semra Riddle ran for another term. Council Position No. 7 is a nail-biter with Larry Goldman leading Paul Sanford by 76 votes.
Furutani leads Larson and Lebo leads Angelis.
Prop. 1 for parks and sidewalks, is failing badly.
City of Lake Forest Park
Registered Voters: 10,364
Council Position No. 1
- Semra Riddle - winner*
Council Position No. 3
- Stephanie Angelis 983
- Jon Lebo 1884
Council Position No. 5
- Tracy Furutani 1,605
- Maddy Larson 1,281
Council Position No. 7
- Larry Goldman 1,477
- Paul Sanford 1,401
Proposition No. 1 (Parks and Sidewalks)
- YES 1,041
- NO 2,119
*running unopposed
