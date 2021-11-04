Election results to date - Port, County, Shoreline School Board

Rod Dembowski

King County Council District 1 Rod Dembowski is cruising to an easy victory in King County Council Position 1. Rod Dembowski is cruising to an easy victory in King County Council Position 1.





Dow Constantine is ahead by 52,760 votes but Joe Nguyen mounted a vigorous campaign against him.





In the Port of Seattle races, Ryan Calkins is far ahead of his opponent but races for positions 3 and 4 are in a virtual dead heat.











PORT OF SEATTLE Commissioner Position No. 1

Candidate Vote Vote % PORT OF SEATTLE Commissioner Position No. 3

PORT OF SEATTLE Commissioner Position No. 4

KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE

County Council District No. 1 Metropolitan King County Council District No. 1

SHORELINE SCHOOL BOARD

Shoreline School District No. 412 Director District No. 2 Emily Williams 6,828 Tyann Nguyen 3,943

Shoreline School District No. 412 Director District No. 3 Sarah Cohen unopposed*







The contest between Peter Steinbrueck and newcomer Toshiko Grace Hasegawa is particularly close. With over 327,000 votes cast, Hasegawa leads by 275 votes.