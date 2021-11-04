Election results to date - Port, County, Shoreline School Board
Thursday, November 4, 2021
|Rod Dembowski
King County Council District 1
Dow Constantine is ahead by 52,760 votes but Joe Nguyen mounted a vigorous campaign against him.
In the Port of Seattle races, Ryan Calkins is far ahead of his opponent but races for positions 3 and 4 are in a virtual dead heat.
The contest between Peter Steinbrueck and newcomer Toshiko Grace Hasegawa is particularly close. With over 327,000 votes cast, Hasegawa leads by 275 votes.
PORT OF SEATTLE Commissioner Position No. 1
|Candidate
|Vote
|Vote %
Norman Z. Sigler
|82,699
|26%
Ryan Calkins
|233,099
|73.29%
WRITE-IN
|2,272
|0.71%
PORT OF SEATTLE Commissioner Position No. 3
Stephanie Bowman
|165,053
|50.4%
Hamdi Mohamed
|161,033
|49.17%
WRITE-IN
|1,425
|0.44%
Peter Steinbrueck
|163,063
|49.7%
Toshiko Grace Hasegawa
|163,338
|49.79%
WRITE-IN
|1,675
|0.51%
KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE
Dow Constantine
|195,342
|57.17%
Joe Nguyen
|142,582
|41.73%
WRITE-IN
|3,740
|1.09%
County Council District No. 1 Metropolitan King County Council District No. 1
Sally Caverzan
|6,690
|16.72%
Rod Dembowski
|33,075
|82.68%
WRITE-IN
|237
|0.59%
SHORELINE SCHOOL BOARD
Shoreline School District No. 412 Director District No. 2
Emily Williams 6,828
Tyann Nguyen 3,943
Shoreline School District No. 412 Director District No. 3
Sarah Cohen unopposed*
0 comments:
Post a Comment