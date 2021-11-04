Election results to date - Port, County, Shoreline School Board

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Rod Dembowski
King County Council District 1
Rod Dembowski is cruising to an easy victory in King County Council Position 1.

Dow Constantine is ahead by 52,760 votes but Joe Nguyen mounted a vigorous campaign against him.

In the Port of Seattle races, Ryan Calkins is far ahead of his opponent but races for positions 3 and 4 are in a virtual dead heat.

The contest between Peter Steinbrueck and newcomer Toshiko Grace Hasegawa is particularly close. With over 327,000 votes cast, Hasegawa leads by 275 votes.



PORT OF SEATTLE Commissioner Position No. 1

CandidateVoteVote %
Norman Z. Sigler
82,69926%
Ryan Calkins
233,09973.29%
WRITE-IN
2,2720.71%
PORT OF SEATTLE Commissioner Position No. 3

Stephanie Bowman
165,05350.4%
Hamdi Mohamed
161,03349.17%
WRITE-IN
1,4250.44%
PORT OF SEATTLE Commissioner Position No. 4

Peter Steinbrueck
163,06349.7%
Toshiko Grace Hasegawa
163,33849.79%
WRITE-IN
1,6750.51%
KING COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Dow Constantine
195,34257.17%
Joe Nguyen
142,58241.73%
WRITE-IN
3,7401.09%
County Council District No. 1 Metropolitan King County Council District No. 1

Sally Caverzan
6,69016.72%
Rod Dembowski
33,07582.68%
WRITE-IN
2370.59%
SHORELINE SCHOOL BOARD

Shoreline School District No. 412 Director District No. 2
Emily Williams  6,828
Tyann Nguyen   3,943

Shoreline School District No. 412 Director District No. 3
Sarah Cohen   unopposed*



