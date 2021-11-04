Varsity Volleyball: Shorecrest vs Meadowdale

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Shorecrest volleyball team 2021
Varsity volleyball
November 3, 2021 at Shorecrest
Shorecrest 3, Meadowdale 0
25-14, 25-16, 25-22

The Meadowdale Mavericks Volleyball team traveled to Shorecrest Scots in the last district match of the year. 

Emotions were high as this was the last home game for our Seniors. 

Ready to play, the Scots took the early lead and never looked back in the first set. 

Meadowdale made some changes to the lineup for set two. The Scots stayed the course and were able to take set two. 

Down 2 sets the Mavericks matched the Scots point for point and fell short in the third set.

Stat Leaders:

Kills:
  • Meadowdale : Tanna Killeen 5 , Isa Clampitt 5
  • Shorecrest: Anna Knyphausen 11, Ally Johnson 6
Assists:
  • Meadowdale: no stats
  • Shorecrest: Violet Burchak 19, Sydney Telling 6
Digs:
  • Meadowdale: Steph Grimes 5
  • Shorecrest: Ally Johnson 16, Violet Burchak 9
Blocks:
  • Meadowdale: Tanna Killeen 2
  • Shorecrest: Anna Knyphausen 6
Aces:
  • Meadowdale: Steph Grimes 4, Tanna Kollen 3
  • Shorecrest: Violet Burchak 5


