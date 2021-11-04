Jobs: LFP Water District Part Time Full Charge Bookkeeper (16-24 hours a week)
Thursday, November 4, 2021
Job Status: Accepting Applications
Open until filled
Pay Range: $25 to $30 an hour (depending on qualifications and experience)
Lake Forest Park Water District is a special purpose district that provides water to approximately 900 customers. The District is seeking to add a part-time Full Charge Bookkeeper to work “in person” 16 to 24 hours a week.
Pay Range: $25 to $30 an hour (depending on qualifications and experience)
Lake Forest Park Water District is a special purpose district that provides water to approximately 900 customers. The District is seeking to add a part-time Full Charge Bookkeeper to work “in person” 16 to 24 hours a week.
This position offers a flexible schedule in regard to days and hours worked. The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service skills, be organized and also attentive to detail. Proficiency in QuickBooks Desktop and Microsoft Office is required. Familiarity with Washington State’s BARS Reporting System and King County’s Oracle Accounts Payable System is a plus but not required.
Duties include:
To apply please send Cover letter, Resume and completed application to:
Duties include:
- Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable
- Bank and General Ledger reconciliations
- Record Retention and Filing
- Monthly Department of Revenue filings
- Preparing Financial Statements
- Preparation of Monthly Board meeting financial reports
- Preparation of Payroll processes including Quarterly State and Federal Tax Returns and Annual Tax Filings of W2’s and 1099’s or provide support of a Payroll Service Provider
- Minimum of 3 years recent experience on QuickBooks Desktop Product
- Proficient in Microsoft Office, primarily Excel and Word
- Excellent Customer Service skills including Written, Phone and In-Person
- Self Starter Attitude and ability to work Independently, set priorities and meet deadlines
- Flexibility and a desire to learn
To apply please send Cover letter, Resume and completed application to:
- Email: office@lfpwd.org or Fax: 206-365-3357
- Mail: Lake Forest Park Water District
- 4029 NE 178th Street
- Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment