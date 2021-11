Jobs: LFP Water District Part Time Full Charge Bookkeeper (16-24 hours a week)

Job Status: Accepting Applications

Open until filled

Pay Range: $25 to $30 an hour (depending on qualifications and experience)



Lake Forest Park Water District is a special purpose district that provides water to approximately 900 customers. The District is seeking to add a part-time Full Charge Bookkeeper to work “in person” 16 to 24 hours a week.

Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable

Bank and General Ledger reconciliations

Record Retention and Filing

Monthly Department of Revenue filings

Preparing Financial Statements

Preparation of Monthly Board meeting financial reports

Preparation of Payroll processes including Quarterly State and Federal Tax Returns and Annual Tax Filings of W2’s and 1099’s or provide support of a Payroll Service Provider

Minimum of 3 years recent experience on QuickBooks Desktop Product

Proficient in Microsoft Office, primarily Excel and Word

Excellent Customer Service skills including Written, Phone and In-Person

Self Starter Attitude and ability to work Independently, set priorities and meet deadlines

Flexibility and a desire to learn

Email: office@lfpwd.org or Fax: 206-365-3357

Mail: Lake Forest Park Water District

4029 NE 178th Street

Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

This position offers a flexible schedule in regard to days and hours worked. The ideal candidate will have excellent customer service skills, be organized and also attentive to detail. Proficiency in QuickBooks Desktop and Microsoft Office is required. Familiarity with Washington State’s BARS Reporting System and King County’s Oracle Accounts Payable System is a plus but not required.Duties include:Experience, Skills and Attributes:Applications are available on our website at https://www.lfpwd.org To apply please send Cover letter, Resume and completed application to: