Cycling into adventure - three friends set off for Mexico

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Three friends are anxious to begin their adventure

Story and photos by David Walton

On Tuesday, November 8, 2021, three cyclists left Lake Forest Park with a destination of Tijuana, Mexico.

Rebecca Walton

Rebecca Walton (Shorecrest High School, class of 2015), Landon Shaeffer and Hannah Buckley began the day in the sunshine. 

Their nearly 1500 mile route is estimated to take about six weeks. They will bike camp along the way. 

Landon Shaeffer is traveling with his guitar

Music will be part of the adventure as Landon is carrying the guitar. Their route will take them along the west side of the Olympic Mountains, generally following Highway 101 (until it becomes Highway 1) along the coast.

Hannah Buckley
Why this time of year (if you are a resident and wondering about rain)? 

Simply, this is when their work schedules allow it. Landon and Rebecca finished contract teaching at Kroka Expeditions (a non-profit wilderness expedition school based on a year-round, organic farm in Marlow, New Hampshire). 

Hannah finished contract work at Seed Song Farm and Center ( a non-profit organization that provides educational and cultural experiences of sustainable agriculture and agroecology in Kingston, NY.)

Let the adventure begin!

Their approach: Why let the rain dampen your enthusiasm for exploring? They just geared up for it and let the adventure begin!



