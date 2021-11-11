In the Garden Now: Paperbark Maple





The progression of fall color seems to have been carefully orchestrated this year. One tree right after another has taken center stage. It's almost as if the trees have been passing along a sign saying "Best Fall Color" to each tree in succession.I've been watching this Paper Bark Maple for days as a rich red hue has gradually swarmed the green leaves of the tree. The color is absolutely stunning! A variegated English Laurel provides the perfect backdrop. What a winning combination!(Botanical name: Acer griseum)