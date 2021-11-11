Shoreline School Board meeting Tuesday - financial reports, revisions to naming policies
Thursday, November 11, 2021
The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE). This meeting will also be available via Zoom using the log-in information below.
The reports and presentations for this meeting are listed below. The full agenda will be available on our School Board Agendas, Minutes and Recordings page by Friday evening.
Please note that all in-person attendees must wear masks and there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.
Reports and Presentations:
Attending the Regular Board Meeting via Zoom at 6:00 pm
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81913323141?pwd=Z254RUNMbkFGV1dqTFQxWUxsN1B1QT09
Passcode: 152773
Webinar ID: 819 1332 3141
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Please note that all in-person attendees must wear masks and there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.
Reports and Presentations:
- July and September 2021 Financials Update
- Adoption of Revisions to Policy 9250, Naming of School Facilities
- If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular board meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, November 16 and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those attending in-person and on Zoom.
Attending the Regular Board Meeting via Zoom at 6:00 pm
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81913323141?pwd=Z254RUNMbkFGV1dqTFQxWUxsN1B1QT09
Passcode: 152773
Webinar ID: 819 1332 3141
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
0 comments:
Post a Comment