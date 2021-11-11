Case updates November 9, 2021
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Pfizer booster shots are available to those 65 and over who have been vaccinated six months or more.
COVID-19 Updates
United States
- Total cases 46,626,034 - 81,184 new
- Total deaths 755,201 - 1,561 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 657,469 - 1,341 new
- Total hospitalizations 41,230 - 14 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 22.7%
- Total deaths 8,857 - -1 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 158,376 - 437 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,584 - 10 new
- Total deaths 2,047 - 2 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 39,105 - 111 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,831 - 2 new
- Total deaths 505 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,445 - 9 new
- Total hospitalizations 244 - 0 new
- Total deaths 112 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 527 - 4 new
- Total hospitalizations 22 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
