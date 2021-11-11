Shoreline Community College to hold virtual open house for bachelor’s degree-seekers





On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 3pm to 5pm, Shoreline Community College (SCC) welcomes degree-seekers to its virtual open-house event, 2+2: Begin your Bachelor’s Degree at SCC!









Prospective students will learn about SCC programs and resources available there to help them pursue academic goals.

Following the SCC presentation, representatives from Washington State University, Western Washington University, Eastern Washington University, Central Washington University and University of Washington will hold breakout sessions with students interested in transferring to their institutions.





2+2: Begin your Bachelor’s Degree at Shoreline Community College agenda:

3:00-3:10 p.m.: Welcome

3:10-3:40 p.m.: SCC Experience Presentation

3:40-3:50 p.m.: Q/A

3:50-4:00 p.m.: Break/Open 4-year rooms

4:00-4:25 p.m.: First 4-year session

4:25-4:30 p.m.: Break

4:30-5:00 p.m.: Second 4-year session

SCC representatives speaking at the event are Amy Stapleton, Russell Dorsey and Freddy Vega with Recruitment and Outreach. Specific transfer plans and pathways from SCC to the university partners will be made available during the presentation.



Alberto Vazquez from Washington State University,

Alex Tadio from Western Washington University,

Karim Ahmath from Eastern Washington University,

Deedee Orr from Central Washington University and

Mia McCurdy from University Washington. These speakers will represent their institutions during the event.







For more information about the event or to register, visit https://www.shoreline.edu/calendars/begin-your-bachelors-degree.aspx Many students save thousands of dollars by first attending a community college like SCC before transferring to complete their bachelor's degree.

The “2+2” approach to bachelor’s degrees is growing in popularity and invites students to complete the first two years of their academic careers at a community college before heading to a university for the last two years.