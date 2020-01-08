Will Hall re-elected as Shoreline Mayor - Keith Scully Deputy Mayor

On January 6, 2020 Shoreline District Court Judge Marcine Anderson swore in returning Councilmembers Doris McConnell, Betsy Robertson, and Keith Scully.



First elected to the City Council in 2009 and re-elected in 2013 and 2017, this will be Mayor Hall’s second term as Mayor. He served as Deputy Mayor from 2010 to 2011. Before being elected to the City Council, Mayor Hall served on Shoreline's Planning Commission for six years including terms as Vice Chair and Chair.





His professional experience includes environmental planning, public policy, teaching, consulting, and owning a small business.





In addition to his work on the City Council, Mayor Hall also represents Shoreline and the region on several regional boards, including the Puget Sound Partnership Ecosystem Coordination Board, which works to restore the health and sustainability of Puget Sound.





Mayor Hall has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Chicago and master’s degrees from Johns Hopkins University and the University of Washington.





Shoreline Deputy Mayor

Keith Scully





Deputy Mayor Scully was elected to the City Council in 2015 and 2019. This will be his first term as Deputy Mayor. He is an attorney and his current practice focuses on intellectual property.





Previously, he spent several years in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office before working for the United Nations. There, he prosecuted war criminals in The Hague for the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia.





Deputy Mayor Scully is a former board member for the King County Conservation Voters and was the legal director of Futurewise, a nonprofit organization dedicated to responsible land use. Deputy Mayor Scully also served on Shoreline’s Planning Commission from 2012 to 2015 and was elected Chair in 2014.





He holds a bachelor's degree in history from the University of California, Los Angeles, a master's degree from Tufts University, and a law degree from New York University of Law.



As the City’s governing body, Shoreline’s seven elected part-time Councilmembers establish City policies and laws, adopt an annual budget, and approve contracts for services. Council meets most Monday evenings at City Hall at 7:00pm. The public is encouraged to attend meetings. Those wishing to track Council decisions, but who are unable to attend, can watch the meetings online at shorelinewa.gov/councilmeetings.



In addition to Council meetings, Councilmembers represent the City at community events; in meetings with community members; and on national, state, and regional boards and committees. The Council directs City policy based on input from residents, staff, and other stakeholders. In order to receive as much input as possible, Councilmembers are available by email and phone, and often meet one-on-one with individuals and community organizations.













Following the swearing in ceremony, the Council re-elected Councilmember Will Hall as Mayor and elected Councilmember Keith Scully as Deputy Mayor.