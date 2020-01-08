Free lecture: Dementia: Legacy and finding purpose





















At Aegis of Callahan House, we understand how difficult navigating a loved one’s diagnosis of dementia can be.Our Life Enrichment Director and art therapist Jael Weinberg, MA, LMHCA is hosting a free, 3-part seminar series to help provide you with important tools and support.This series can assist you in figuring out what steps you need to take in order to cultivate the best quality of life for yourself and your loved one.Come join us on Saturday, January 11 from from 12:30pm to 2pm for Legacy and Finding Purpose.Please RSVP 206-417-9747.