Live and Local for Saturday January 11, 2020

Live and Local



There's a lot of live and local music to choose from each weekend. Most venues have food, some have dancing. Most have a cover charge and require reservations.



All have great local bands and entertainment!



This Saturday, January 11, 2020 here's what's happening













Three-time Latin Grammy nominee Jovino Santos Neto, a master pianist, composer and arranger, is among the top Brazilian musicians working today.





Jovino's personal style is a creative blend of energetic grooves, deep harmonies, telepathic improvisation, lyrical melodies and great ensemble playing, always inspired and informed by the colorful richness of Brazilian music.



His compositions include samba, choro, baião, xote, forró, marcha and many more styles, rooted in centuries-old musical tradition while pointing to new and adventurous harmonic languages.











THIRD PLACE COMMONS



Mark Dufresne Band - FREE and family friendly. 7:30 - 9:30pm



Third Place Commons Town Center, intersection of



Don't miss one of the most sought-after blues talents in the Northwest!



The Washington Blues Society has awarded Dufresne for best vocalist, songwriter, and harmonica player more than any other artist.







DARRELL'S TAVERN



Slow Code, Rest as Mutes, Stereo Creeps, Graphic Nature - 9pm – 1am - $7 cover - 21+







Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.



Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool.







EASY MONKEY TAPHOUSE



Joe Cook Blues Band - $7 cover - 8 - 10pm



17537 15th Ave NE Suite B, Shoreline 98155

Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326



Minneapolis bluesman Joe T. Cook and his band of award winning west coast musicians perform high energy, old school Chicago and Texas blues, swing and originals. Featured guitarist is NW blues icon Tim Sherman, a multiple B.B. Award recipient and Hall of Fame member.



MUSIC IN SHORELINE



For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline, check out the calendar on the







Jovino Santos Neto Quinteto - $20 Cover