Town Hall with 46th District Legislators

From left: Sen. David Frockt, Rep. Gerry Pollet and Rep. Javier Valdez





46th District Legislators Sen. David Frockt, Rep. Gerry Pollet and Rep. Javier Valdez will hold a Pre-session Legislative Send-Off and 46th District Delegation Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, January 9 from 7pm to 8pm at Nathan Hale High School, 10730 30th Ave NE, Seattle

Join Sen. David Frockt and Reps. Gerry Pollet and Javier Valdez for a Legislative Send-Off and town hall meeting in advance of the 2020 legislative session.













Constituents of the 46th Legislative District will be able to hear about the legislators’ priorities and ask questions.Some of the major issues lawmakers will be considering in 2020 include gun violence prevention, climate action, education funding, improving health for all Washingtonians, protecting immigrants, and making our state’s tax system more fair for working families.The 46th LD includes Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Northeast Seattle.