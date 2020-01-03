Eben Pobee appointed to Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees

Eben Pobee, Trustee

Shoreline Community College





Governor Jay Inslee recently appointed Eben Pobee to the Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees for a five-year term, following the conclusion of Trustee Gidget Terpstra’s term this fall.

“Eben brings a wealth of professional and civic experience and I am so grateful for his willingness to extend his service to his community by serving on the College’s Board of Trustees,” said President Cheryl Roberts, Ed.D.





He is also an active volunteer with a variety of cultural and arts organizations, such as 4Culture, JHP Legacy, Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council, Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center, and the City of Shoreline.









“It is essential that the College maintains a positive financial position to ensure we have the resources to shape the minds of future generations,” said Pobee. “There are myriad competing pressures that our College faces, and I’m committed to supporting strategic decisions that sustains the College’s mission of serving the educational, workforce, and cultural needs of our diverse students and communities.”

Pobee's term at the College began in October 2019 and will end in September 2024. He joins three other appointed trustees: Chair Tom Lux, Douglass Jackson, and Catherine D'Ambrosio. He lives in Shoreline with his wife and two children.











Dedicated faculty and staff are committed to the educational success of its 10,000+ students who hail from across the United States and over 50 countries.

Located 10 miles north of downtown Seattle, Shoreline’s campus grounds once served as a special place to the Duwamish Tribe for gathering traditional foods in ways that increased the bounty of the land. The campus is one of the most strikingly beautiful college campuses in Washington state.





Founded in 1964, Shoreline Community College offers more than 100 rigorous academic and professional/technical degrees and certificates to meet the lifelong learning needs of its diverse students and communities.

Pobee is employed as a finance manager with Fidelitel Telecommunications and earned an MBA from Concordia University.