New exhibit opens at Gallery at Town Center: Jimm Nawrocki and Seth Sexton
Friday, January 3, 2020
Jimm Nawrocki and Seth Sexton
January 2 - February 15, 2020
The Gallery at Town Center is exhibiting a selection of works by Mixed Media Artist Jimm Nawrocki and Pen and Ink Artist Seth Sexton. See these works and the creations of over 80 other local artists during Gallery at Town Center hours: Tuesday – Saturday, Noon to 5pm.
Jimm Nawrocki
Artist Bio
Jimm Nawrocki is a contemporary Mixed Media Artist living in Seattle, WA. He was born and raised in Chicago growing up watching Saturday morning cartoons and reading superhero comic books. His father was a creative influence being an avid crafter and model builder along with dabbling in writing and music.
Jimm originally studied business administration when he earned his first degree from The Illinois Institute of Technology. After some business management opportunities, Jimm decided to pursue his artistic passions going back to school and earning his BFA from The School of The Art Institute of Chicago. While at SAIC, Jimm studied with several artists from the Chicago Imagists group, The Hairy Who.
During this time Jimm also worked for a fine art gallery where he learned many things about the art business. Several years later he moved to Seattle to work for an animation art gallery following his cartoon interests and creating his own art. Jimm still lives in Seattle where he continues to pursue his artistic endeavors working with local arts organizations and displaying his art in various exhibitions.
Artist’s statement
Jimm’s art is mixed media digital collage that is created with a variety of elements. Looking past the obvious, Jimm deconstructs his image combining unlikely materials, improbable color combinations, surprising spatial arrangements and bringing together these unusual components in a finished work of art. The idea is to look beyond the obvious and capture something unique and emotional. Some of these images are quite strange and surreal, others less so. The goal is to arouse humor and curiosity and get the viewer to think more carefully about what they are seeing and feeling.
Seth Sexton
Seth Sexton is a Seattle based multimedia artist whose current work emphasizes large scale painting choreographies and Meticulous Circle Drawings. He graduated from the University of Washington with a BFA in Painting/Drawing 2003.
He began a successful collaboration with metal artist Cathy McClure called SID INC in 2001. This collaboration focused on multimedia installations and led to subsequent collaborations with artists of all disciplines. Seth moved to San Pedro La Laguna, Guatemala and spent 3 years studying Tzu’tu’jil and the indigenous arts and rituals of the Mayan people of the Atitlan region. He studied all forms of dance in his youth and ballet at Pacific Northwest ballet summer intensive programs until age 14. He returned to Modern and Contemporary Dance practice in 2013. he continues to incorporate the labors, rituals and patterns of agrarian society with visual and performing arts.
He has showcased his collaborative multimedia work at Seattle based institutions such as Velocity Dance Center, On the Boards, BASE experimental Arts, Jack Straw New Media Gallery, Hedreen Gallery, Soil Gallery, Kirkland Art Center, Bumbershoot and many others. Receiving Fellowships to Vermont Studio Center, and grants From Seattle Mayor's Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs and King County Arts Commission. Seth continues to work nationally and internationally across all borders and throughout all media.
The Gallery at Town Center is a program of the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Arts Council and is located inside the Lake Forest Park Town Center on the lower level. 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, 98155.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
