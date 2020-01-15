Steve Inskeep at Third Place with new book
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
You will need to purchase Steve Inskeep's book from Third Place Books to get a signing line ticket - and he's in town today. Call the store at 206-366-3311.
Third Place Books, upper level Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
Wednesday, January 15 at 7pm★Steve Inskeep
Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Frémont Mapped the West, Invented Celebrity, and Helped Cause the Civil War
NPR Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep tells the riveting story of John and Jessie Frémont, the husband and wife team who in the 1800s were instrumental in the westward expansion of the United States, and thus became America's first great political couple. With rare detail and in consummate style, Inskeep introduces us to a couple whose joint ambitions and talents intertwined with those of the nascent United States itself. Taking advantage of expanding news media, aided by an increasingly literate public, the two linked their names to the three great national movements of the time—westward settlement, women's rights, and opposition to slavery. Together, the Frémonts took part in events that defined the country and gave rise to a new, more global America. Presentation is free;
Priority Signing Line Ticket available with purchase of Imperfect Union.
Thursday, January 16 at 7pm
Deb Caletti
A Flicker of Courage
The story takes place in a world much like ours, but at the same time not at all like ours, in which Vlad Luxor -- a capricious, vain, infantile tyrant--rules over a town with an iron fist. He's an emperor with no clothes, but woe is the person who points that out--they could wind up turned into a squirrel or lizard or who knows what! For in this world, the evil leader also has magic, which he uses to punish anyone who speaks out against him.
Friday, January 17 at 6pm
Jim Moats and Kim Lorenz
Leading from the Edge of Inside - and - Tireless
Join two local business writers – Jim Moats and Kim Lorenz – as they talk about leadership and success in real-world applications, and discuss their new books!
Saturday, January 18 at 6pm
Tyler Weaver
The Maiden’s War
The Empire of Masks has risen again, stronger than ever as it launches an offensive to end the Thousand Years’ War once and for all. As a storm of fire and steel sweeps across the Night River, two young heroines are swept into the Kingdom's desperate counterattack.
