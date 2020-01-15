Utility work on NE 155th St through February

Beginning January 13, 2020 Sound Transit will be working on NE 155th east of the Interstate-5 underpass.

This work is part of Sound Transit’s Lynnwood Link Extension Project to construct the guideway.

Traffic conditions will change daily.

Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain open.

During work hours expect delays. Work will require lanes closures with flaggers alternating traffic through the work zone and a full closure of NE 155th. Sound Transit suggests using signed detour routes to avoid heavy traffic. (see map)

Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic.

Travel lanes will re-open after construction work hours.

Sound Transit has coordinated with King County Metro, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire Department, and City of Shoreline to minimize construction impacts.

Traffic updates will be provided for the day through Sound Transit’s traffic hotline

For live updates call Sound Transit’s traffic hotline: 206-612-6209.Crews will be working on NE 155th Street to install utility lines.Phase 4 of the work is currently scheduled from January 13th to February 28th to minimize impacts to the school district.Work hours are generally from 7am to 10pm Monday to Friday.Work hours are 9am to 10pm on weekends if needed.Work zone is located on NE 155th east of the I-5 underpass.