Free performance of Letters Aloud, The Road to Fame - letters about fame from the famous

Letters Aloud - The Road To Fame.

Curated and hosted by Paul Morgan Stetler.

Musical accompaniment by Jamie Maschler.





Hot off touring through Alaska, Idaho, and Washington, Letters Aloud brings its newest show, THE ROAD TO FAME to Shoreline Community College.









Featuring the talents of SCC faculty members Tony Doupe’ and Debra Pralle, along with numerous student and faculty guest readers, learn what makes the famous tick, from their humble beginnings, to ambition and hard work, to the rewards of admiring fans and lessons learned. With live musical accompaniment and a dynamic slideshow.



Letters are what history sounds like when it is still part of everyday life.



—Lisa Grunwald and Stephen J. Adler,

Letters of the Century: America 1900-1999

The formula is simple: Real letters by real people, read by great actors. Letters Aloud was founded in 2013 by Paul Morgan Stetler as a way to connect a live audience to famous (and infamous) historical figures through their intimate personal correspondence. Join us for a trip down the bumpy, winding roads of fame through letters to and from luminaries like Andy Warhol, Emily Dickinson, Tom Hanks, Stephen King, Serena Williams, John Cleese, and Muhammad Ali — including some of the greatest rejection letters ever written.Featuring the talents of SCC faculty members Tony Doupe’ and Debra Pralle, along with numerous student and faculty guest readers, learn what makes the famous tick, from their humble beginnings, to ambition and hard work, to the rewards of admiring fans and lessons learned. With live musical accompaniment and a dynamic slideshow.The formula is simple: Real letters by real people, read by great actors. Letters Aloud was founded in 2013 by Paul Morgan Stetler as a way to connect a live audience to famous (and infamous) historical figures through their intimate personal correspondence.





Each show brings together letters from every era, curated to explore a central theme. Sounds academic — but the way we do it, it’s addictive. As one fan said, “It’s like literary crack.”





With live musical accompaniment and a dynamic slideshow, a Letters Aloud evening is guaranteed to inspire! Here’s what the media in Alaska have to say about FAME (they’re not going to live forever):



“…a masterful job bringing [letters] to life through accent and attitude. I grinned all the way home!” – Denise Wilhelm, Delta Wind



“A wonderful and inspiring show.” – Valdez Arts Council





Letters Aloud is produced by:



Paul Morgan Stetler

Paul is the creator and curator of Letters Aloud and a co-founder (and former Co-Artistic Director) of Seattle's multi-award winning New Century Theatre Company.



Jamie Herlich

Jamie is a leader in the local performing arts arena, with a focus on organizational and community relationship development. She currently serves as the Director of Development at the Seattle Repertory Theatre and as an adjunct professor at Seattle University.



Jessica Reading

A Content Publishing Director for Microsoft, Jessica manages the talented teams of writers who bring you user interfaces and other information about Windows, Windows Phone, and Xbox. She spent 10 years as a performer and board member of Seattle’s ACME Theatricks.



About LETTERS ALOUD



Letters Aloud was founded in 2013 by Paul Morgan Stetler, as a way to connect a live audience to famous (and infamous) historical figures through their intimate personal correspondence.





“I’ve always been a big fan of reading letters from famous people,” said Stetler, “and recently stumbled upon some fantastic websites devoted to sharing images of rare letters. "I’d find myself constantly reading these letters aloud to my wife and friends. They’re so personal - it feels like the person is speaking right to you from the past. "And I just got it in my head that this would make a great series of live presentations…a genuine connection to our past and how this way of correspondence is a dying art.”



Stetler has since been joined by Jamie Herlich and Jessica Reading as producing partners. Letters Aloud is an LLC with the goal of producing a regular series of live episodes both in the Seattle area and on tour around the country throughout the year.



More information about Letters Aloud on the Stetler has since been joined by Jamie Herlich and Jessica Reading as producing partners. Letters Aloud is an LLC with the goal of producing a regular series of live episodes both in the Seattle area and on tour around the country throughout the year.More information about Letters Aloud on the website and on Facebook













Saturday, February 1, 2020, 8pm at Shoreline Community College, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Main Theatre Bldg. #1600Tickets are free! Non-perishable food donations for the SCC Food Pantry gladly accepted.How did Bruce Lee become a star? What did David Bowie make of his first U.S. fan letter? And what did Oprah Winfrey write to her 16-year old self?