Food trucks on campus to begin on Tuesday, January 21
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Starting Tuesday, January 21, 2020 SeattleFoodTruck.com will rotate food trucks weekly on the campus of Shoreline Community College, with two trucks on campus each week. Monday – Friday, from 11am – 2pm.
The trucks will be located outside the PUB building. (9000 student union building)
SeattleFoodTruck.com provides the opportunity to offer a rotation of hot food options to supplement Avanti Market’s grab-n-go choices inside the PUB.
Preview upcoming food truck schedules here
To keep these food trucks on campus, there will need to be enough business generated for them to be profitable, so please spread the word to others to use this great option for hot food offerings!
The college address is 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline 98133
