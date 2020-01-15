Food trucks on campus to begin on Tuesday, January 21

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Starting Tuesday, January 21, 2020 SeattleFoodTruck.com will rotate food trucks weekly on the campus of Shoreline Community College, with two trucks on campus each week. Monday – Friday, from 11am – 2pm. 

The trucks will be located outside the PUB building. (9000 student union building

SeattleFoodTruck.com provides the opportunity to offer a rotation of hot food options to supplement Avanti Market’s grab-n-go choices inside the PUB.

Preview upcoming food truck schedules here

To keep these food trucks on campus, there will need to be enough business generated for them to be profitable, so please spread the word to others to use this great option for hot food offerings!




