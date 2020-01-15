Power Of One Volunteer Program: Partners in Learning
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
|Back to School orientation for Power of One
volunteers
It’s not too late in the school year to contribute your time and talents as a Power of One Volunteer.
The Power of One Volunteer Program works to match people from the community with volunteer opportunities in the Shoreline Public Schools, preschool through high school.
Volunteers provide regular, consistent help in a range of areas, such as:
- One-on-one tutoring in reading and writing
- Reading to and with students in small groups
- Practicing math skills through games
- Assisting with special projects
- Providing support in libraries
- Tutoring English language learners
Benefits of joining Power of One include connecting with students in a positive way, a school district photo ID badge, free trainings and workshops, and ongoing support.
Volunteers must undergo a Washington State Patrol background check and be consistent and reliable.
Power of One is a partnership of the Shoreline-LFP Senior Center and the Shoreline School District. This well-regarded program started in 1996 as a way to get senior members of the community involved in their neighborhood schools, and continues today as a model volunteer program.
To schedule an interview, contact Volunteer Program Coordinator Terry Monette by phone at 978-505-1709 or email. Terry will help connect you to the classroom/teacher/school that best fits your interests, schedule and availability.
Become a Partner in Learning! Join Power of One today!
