Photos: Snow Gallery
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
The first day of snow was particularly beautiful. Not because the snow was new and untouched - but because of the way that it clung to the tiniest branch, outlining every tree and branch in luminous white.
|Photo by Jan Hansen
Innis Arden, looking southwest across Puget Sound
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
11 Ave NE looking to Ridgecrest Elementary
|Photo by Mike Remarcke
North City foliage, near the water tower
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Innis Arden or Richmond Beach
|Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
Backyard beauty in Lake Forest Park
|Photo by Elsa Bouman
The tall trees of Lake Forest Park
|Photo by Janet Way
The mysterious pathways of Paramount Open Space
|Photo by Jon Ann Cruver
Paramount Park
|Photo by Mike Remarcke
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte
Meridian Ave on a snowy morning
