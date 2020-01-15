Photos: Snow Gallery

The first day of snow was particularly beautiful. Not because the snow was new and untouched - but because of the way that it clung to the tiniest branch, outlining every tree and branch in luminous white.





Photo by Jan Hansen

Innis Arden, looking southwest across Puget Sound





Photo by Steven H. Robinson





11 Ave NE looking to Ridgecrest Elementary





Photo by Mike Remarcke

North City foliage, near the water tower





Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Innis Arden or Richmond Beach





Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

Backyard beauty in Lake Forest Park





Photo by Elsa Bouman





The tall trees of Lake Forest Park









Photo by Janet Way





The mysterious pathways of Paramount Open Space





Photo by Jon Ann Cruver

Paramount Park





Photo by Mike Remarcke





Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Meridian Ave on a snowy morning























