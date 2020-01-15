Photos: Snow Gallery

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

The first day of snow was particularly beautiful. Not because the snow was new and untouched - but because of the way that it clung to the tiniest branch, outlining every tree and branch in luminous white.


Photo by Jan Hansen

Innis Arden, looking southwest across Puget Sound

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

11 Ave NE looking to Ridgecrest Elementary

Photo by Mike Remarcke

North City foliage, near the water tower

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Innis Arden or Richmond Beach

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

Backyard beauty in Lake Forest Park

Photo by Elsa Bouman

The tall trees of Lake Forest Park


Photo by Janet Way

The mysterious pathways of Paramount Open Space

Photo by Jon Ann Cruver

Paramount Park

Photo by Mike Remarcke

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Meridian Ave on a snowy morning








