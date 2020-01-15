Reflections reception postponed along with other Shoreline Schools activities

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

From Shoreline Schools

Due to snowfall and deteriorating road conditions, all school and district after-school and evening activities are canceled for Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Shoreline Children’s Center Extended Care sites at the elementary schools closed at 4:00pm and the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center also closed at 4:00pm.

The evening cancellations include the Educational Effectiveness Survey Report Presentation and Shoreline PTA Reflections Reception.

The Reflections Reception is rescheduled for tomorrow, January 16, 2020 from 6:30-8:00pm in the Shoreline Room - the large room at the north end of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE.

The survey presentation will be rescheduled and announced in the near future.

If there is a school delay or cancellation for tomorrow, it will be announced by 6:15am.

