Reflections reception postponed along with other Shoreline Schools activities
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Due to snowfall and deteriorating road conditions, all school and district after-school and evening activities are canceled for Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Shoreline Children’s Center Extended Care sites at the elementary schools closed at 4:00pm and the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center also closed at 4:00pm.
The evening cancellations include the Educational Effectiveness Survey Report Presentation and Shoreline PTA Reflections Reception.
The Reflections Reception is rescheduled for tomorrow, January 16, 2020 from 6:30-8:00pm in the Shoreline Room - the large room at the north end of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE.
The survey presentation will be rescheduled and announced in the near future.
If there is a school delay or cancellation for tomorrow, it will be announced by 6:15am.
