Reflections reception postponed along with other Shoreline Schools activities

Due to snowfall and deteriorating road conditions, all school and district after-school and evening activities are canceled for. Shoreline Children’s Center Extended Care sites at the elementary schools closed at 4:00pm and the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center also closed at 4:00pm.The Reflections Reception is rescheduled for tomorrow, January 16, 2020 from 6:30-8:00pm in the Shoreline Room - the large room at the north end of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE.The survey presentation will be rescheduled and announced in the near future.