Sound Transit seeks a volunteer from North King County to serve on agency oversight panel

Sound Transit is looking for a volunteer to serve on the Citizen Oversight Panel representing North King County.





There is currently one vacancy on the panel for North King County.









To Apply: Submit a completed



Be a registered voter within the Sound Transit District and reside and/or work in North King County.

Have experience/skills in one or more areas related to the panel's responsibilities: business and finance management, engineering, large projects construction management, public facilities and services, government processes, and public policy development or review.

Be able to attend meetings twice each month during normal business hours. (The panel’s current meeting schedule is the first and third Thursday of every month from 8:30-11:00am) Appointment Process



Copies of all applications and resumes will be provided to the Sound Transit Board for its review. The Board's Executive Committee will review and recommend candidates. The Board of Directors will confirm the appointments.



CONTACT: John Gallagher 206-689-4980 or



The 15 COP members represent a variety of interests, professional expertise and experience. The COP meets twice monthly during normal business hours and acts as an independent oversight entity by digging into agency details, asking hard questions and reporting its findings to the Sound Transit Board of Directors.: Submit a completed application and a resume to Kent Keel, Sound Transit Board Chair, 401 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA 98104-2826.

Sound Transit actively seeks to include persons from diverse backgrounds and professional areas of expertise to support agency oversight, planning and operations. Persons of color and women are encouraged to apply.The COP was created in 1997 to independently monitor Sound Transit and make sure it meets its commitments to build and operate a regional bus, light rail and commuter rail transit system.