Shoreline Public Schools and Shoreline PTA Council will host a Community Transgender 101 Training on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6 - 8pm in the Mt. Rainier Room at the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE , north end. The training is suitable for ages 12 and older.The event will feature an engaging and interactive workshop, facilitated by Dr. Robin Nussbaum, will cover basic definitions and terms, concepts of gender and transition, ally/advocate behavior and scenarios/role plays.The event is free and open to the community. Please RSVP to Equity@shorelineschools.org