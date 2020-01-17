Would you like to be in a musical? Audition for Shoreline Community College production
Friday, January 17, 2020
Auditions January 30 - 31 for How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying at Shoreline Community College.
Main Characters
- J. Pierrepont Finch - a window washer who applies for a job at the World Wide Wicket Company.
- Rosemary Pilkington - a secretary at the World Wide Wicket Company who instantly falls in love with Finch.
- J.B. Biggley - The boss of the World Wide Wicket Company.
- Bud Frump - Biggley's arrogant and lazy nephew.
- Hedy LaRue - Biggley's attractive and dim-witted mistress.
- Miss Jones - Biggley's immovable secretary who is charmed by Finch.
- Book voice - the "voice" of the book How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying which narrates the musical
- Mr. Bert Bratt - Personnel manager
- Mr. Twimble - Head of the mail room for 25 years; finally gets promoted to the shipping department.
- Smitty - Rosemary's best friend and fellow secretary at the World Wide Wicket Company
- Mr. Milton Gatch - head of the Plans and Systems department
- Miss Krumholtz - a secretary of Mr. Gatch, then J. Pierrepont Finch.
- Mr. Benjamin Burton Daniel Ovington - prospective head of the advertising department until Finch reveals that he has graduated from Biggley's college's arch-rival; he is often referred to in the show by his initials, "BBDO."
- Mr. Wally Womper - the Chairman of the World Wide Wicket Company. He is traditionally played by the same actor as Twimble.
- Executives and Secretaries - Chorus
Thursday, January 30, 6:00pm - 9:00pm
Friday, January 31, 6:00pm - 9:00pm
To sign up:
Fill out the form and select your preferred date and time from the options provided.
Please prepare a 1-2 minute monologue. Please also come prepared to sing a short musical theater or operatic piece. Auditions should not exceed 4 minutes total. You should arrive prepared with sheet music. An accompanist will be provided. Resumes and headshots are appreciated but not required.
Callbacks:
Saturday, February 1, 6:00pm – 9:00pm
Rehearsal Schedule:
Spring Quarter, Monday - Friday 6:00pm - 9:30pm
Performance Dates:
May 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17
Friday and Saturdays - 7:30pm
Sunday - 3pm
Contact info:
Dr. Charles Enlow
Music Department, Shoreline Community College, 206-546-4524
