Lecture: Dementia - the basics and what we know about caregiving - Sunday at First Lutheran

Dr. Eric Larson





Dr. Eric Larson, a national leader in geriatrics, health services, and clinical research, will be presenting a program on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 9:45am at First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach.





He will be addressing Dementia: the basics and what we know about caregiving, and all are welcome to learn from Dr. Larson’s vast medical experience.



Dr. Larson pursues extensive research, ranging from clinical interests such as Alzheimer’s disease and genomics to health services research. A professor of medicine and health services at the UW, he served as Medical Director for the UW Medical Center and Associate Dean for clinical affairs at its medical school from l989 to 2002.





From 2002 to 2019 he served as a senior investigator at Kaiser Permanente’s Health Research Institute, and until 2019 he maintained a small but longstanding internal medicine practice.



