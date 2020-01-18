Lecture: Dementia - the basics and what we know about caregiving - Sunday at First Lutheran
Saturday, January 18, 2020
|Dr. Eric Larson
Dr. Eric Larson, a national leader in geriatrics, health services, and clinical research, will be presenting a program on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 9:45am at First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach.
He will be addressing Dementia: the basics and what we know about caregiving, and all are welcome to learn from Dr. Larson’s vast medical experience.
Dr. Larson pursues extensive research, ranging from clinical interests such as Alzheimer’s disease and genomics to health services research. A professor of medicine and health services at the UW, he served as Medical Director for the UW Medical Center and Associate Dean for clinical affairs at its medical school from l989 to 2002.
From 2002 to 2019 he served as a senior investigator at Kaiser Permanente’s Health Research Institute, and until 2019 he maintained a small but longstanding internal medicine practice.
Additionally, he has written or co-authored more than 500 scientific papers and a dozen books, including 2017’s Enlightened Aging: Building Resilience for a Long, Active Life.
This hour-long presentation will start with some basic facts about dementia and the remarkable numbers of people who, in an aging society, experience Alzheimer’s as a victim or with a family member. Dr. Larson will focus on some of the “lessons learned” from research and personal experiences.
Bring your questions and concerns, as there will be time for Q and A!
Location: First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach, 18354 8th Avenue N.W., Shoreline, WA 98177
Time: 9:45am in the upstairs room
Coffee, tea, and treats will be served.
Sponsored by the Adult Education Committee of First Lutheran Richmond Beach. Dr. Larson is an long-time active member of our congregation, and we are happy to share his presentation with anyone interested.
