Site prep continues for the Shoreline transit stations

Sunday, January 5, 2020

145th St Station
Looking north from 145th
Photo by Mike Remarcke


Mike Remarcke found a relatively dry day to check in on the site prep for the two Shoreline transit stations and get some photos.

This photo of the site for the 145th St Station "Shoreline South" is a poster child for why we need transit solutions.

I-5 is like this for hours every weekday, packed with slow-moving vehicles. Note the brake lights in the photo.

145th Station
Looking south from N 155th
Vehicles are exiting onto N 145th St
Photo by Mike Remarcke

This is the Shoreline South station, taken from N 155th, looking south, at a different time of day. Vehicles in the background, right, are exiting to N 145th St. Here's the information page.

185th St Station
Looking north
Photo by Mike Remarcke


This photo is the 185th Station "Shoreline North". The view is to the north and the vehicles are exiting to NE 205th Lake Forest Park and Edmonds. Here's the information page.

Service on the Lynnwood Link is expected to begin in 2024. More information.



