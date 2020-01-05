Site prep continues for the Shoreline transit stations

145th St Station

Looking north from 145th

Photo by Mike Remarcke













145th Station

Looking south from N 155th

Vehicles are exiting onto N 145th St

Photo by Mike Remarcke





This is the Shoreline South station, taken from N 155th, looking south, at a different time of day. Vehicles in the background, right, are exiting to N 145th St. Here's the information page





185th St Station

Looking north

Photo by Mike Remarcke

This photo is the 185th Station "Shoreline North". The view is to the north and the vehicles are exiting to NE 205th Lake Forest Park and Edmonds. Here's the information page





Service on the Lynnwood Link is expected to begin in 2024. More information













Mike Remarcke found a relatively dry day to check in on the site prep for the two Shoreline transit stations and get some photos.This photo of the site for the 145th St Station "Shoreline South" is a poster child for why we need transit solutions.I-5 is like this for hours every weekday, packed with slow-moving vehicles. Note the brake lights in the photo.