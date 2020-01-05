Classifieds: Fire Commissioners meet Tuesday









SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of Shoreline Fire Department will hold a special meeting/workshop on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the Departments regionalization efforts.The special meeting will be held at the Shoreline Fire Department located at 17525 Aurora Avenue N., Shoreline, Washington 98133 in the upper conference room.Notice posted by:Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantJanuary 3, 2020