Lime bike share has shut down - and will be back with scooters
Sunday, January 5, 2020
The three vendors contracting with Seattle are JUMP (red bikes), Lime (lime green), and Lyft (black and pink).
JUMP is still in operation, Lyft is "coming soon", and Lime has just shut down in Seattle.
In spite of pious exhortations on Seattle's webpage about parking bicycles responsibly, local experience of these bikes is to see them sprawled in bushes and across sidewalks.
Lime says that they have removed their fleet as of December 31, 2019 - but if you see one hiding in the bushes, try this contact info to report it.
JUMP bikes don't seem to be as popular - but here's their contact info:
- Lime (green): 1-888-546-3345; support@limebike.com
- JUMP (red): 1-833-300-6106; jump.com/support
Lime is coming back in the spring, with "free-floating scooters and improved bike options that are a priority to the City of Seattle." Lime / LimeBike are an international company.
They are pulling their bicycles in other cities besides Seattle and appear to be switching to small scooters and some electric assist bikes.
So hold on to the contact information - you'll need it for scooters.
--Diane Hettrick
