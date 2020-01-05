Lime bike share has shut down - and will be back with scooters

Lime (green): 1-888-546-3345; support@limebike.com

JUMP (red): 1-833-300-6106; jump.com/support





Lime is coming back in the spring, with "free-floating scooters and improved bike options that are a priority to the City of Seattle." Lime / LimeBike are an international company.





They are pulling their bicycles in other cities besides Seattle and appear to be switching to small scooters and some electric assist bikes.





So hold on to the contact information - you'll need it for scooters.





--Diane Hettrick