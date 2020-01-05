Shoreline Rotary to hear about college mentoring program at Wednesday meeting
Sunday, January 5, 2020
Shoreline Community College Pagoda Union Building (PUB), 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline 98133.
Meetings start at 7am with breakfast and camaraderie; and formal program starts at 7:30am.
Children are the future, as we all know. But what goes into preparing them for their roles as responsible adults and contributing members of society?
Even in stable families there may not always be easy answers, but for kids who are struggling with economic, social and other challenges, the answer to that question may be even harder.
The organization M.U.S.T., which stands for Mentoring Urban Students And Teens, was created by Mercer Island Rotarian Rick Newell to help mitigate those challenges, giving at-risk kids a leg up for their futures.
Ultimately, their mission will be expanded to include Latino, Pacific Islander and Native American mentors who can assist youths in those communities as well.
Rick will tell us all about how M.U.S.T. is working, and their plans for the future. This program on M.U.S.T. will be of interest to every educator, and everyone who cares about getting kids off on the right foot!
Everyone is welcome to attend.
