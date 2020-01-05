Polar Bear Dip at Sheridan Beach Saturday to support End Polio campaign
Sunday, January 5, 2020
Want to be a Sponsor?
You get this cool golf towel
Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2pm, marks the 1st annual POLAR BEAR DIP into Lake Washington from Sheridan Beach Community Club, 16500 Beach Drive NE, Lake Forest Park 98155.
The DIP is a benefit for EndPolio.org sponsored by LFP Rotary, SBCC, and City of Lake Forest Park. Anyone is welcome to participate. Forms are outside the gate or online.
Invite your friends and family to participate or to watch you take the plunge! Gate admission to watch is $1 - which also goes to the End Polio fund.
Sign up sponsors to contribute if you make it into the water up to your neck (you don't have to stay there!)
Mayor Jeff Johnson is Dipping along with other brave community souls. The Marine Police will be at Sheridan Beach at 2pm to supervise.
Wanna dive into a sponsorship? You get this cool golf towel. Email for details.
Questions? Robin 206 390-1261
Robin Roat
President, Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park
