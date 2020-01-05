Polar Bear Dip at Sheridan Beach Saturday to support End Polio campaign

Want to be a Sponsor?

You get this cool golf towel









The DIP is a benefit for EndPolio.org sponsored by LFP Rotary, SBCC, and City of Lake Forest Park. Anyone is welcome to participate. Forms are outside the gate or online





Invite your friends and family to participate or to watch you take the plunge! Gate admission to watch is $1 - which also goes to the End Polio fund.



Sign up sponsors to contribute if you make it into the water up to your neck (you don't have to stay there!)





Mayor Jeff Johnson is Dipping along with other brave community souls. The Marine Police will be at Sheridan Beach at 2pm to supervise.





Questions? Robin 206 390-1261



Robin Roat

President, Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park











