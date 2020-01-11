Shorewood DECA students qualify for state competition
Saturday, January 11, 2020
|70 Shorewood DECA students participated
in competition
Advisor Damon Oliveto says, "This was our largest and toughest area competition ever with over 900 students from 15 different schools and our students represented Shorewood really well."
The following students have qualified for the state competition in early March.
Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product
3rd Place – Preston Yao
1st Place – Haley Wong, Sophia Keen
Entrepreneurship: Start Up Business Plan
8th Place – Alex Krasnoselsky
5th Place – Clara Poetzl
2nd Place – Issac Poole, Ryan Reid
Entrepreneurship: Innovation Plan
2nd – Naomi Hailu, Tate Nelson, Anjali Schatzer
Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling Event:
5th – Jackson Carroll
Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making Event
4th Place – Lucas Shea, Sam Mainwaring
2nd Place – Clara Blue, Jayme Anneberg
Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making Event:
6th Place – Max London, Cade Rowan
Marketing Management Team Decision Making Event:
6th Place – Sonam Sharma, Skye Nephew
Apparel and Accessories Marketing:
8th Place – Adam Ghaleb
Automotive Services Marketing
6th – Kara Jhingan
Business Finance Marketing
6th Place – Brian Castillo-Bautista
Entrepreneurship Marketing:
7th Place – Colin Dao
Human Resource Management
7th Place – Micheal Wymer
Restaurant and Food Service Management
5th Place – Katie Freshwater
1st Place – Jonanthan Holdridge
Retail Marketing
8th Place – Annaleise Morrison
4th Place – Joana Filipi
