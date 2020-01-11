Shorewood DECA students qualify for state competition

Saturday, January 11, 2020

70 Shorewood DECA students participated
in competition

70 students from Shorewood went to the first round of DECA competition for state qualifying.

Advisor Damon Oliveto says, "This was our largest and toughest area competition ever with over 900 students from 15 different schools and our students represented Shorewood really well."    

The following students have qualified for the state competition in early March.

Integrated Marketing Campaign – Product
3rd Place – Preston Yao
1st Place – Haley Wong, Sophia Keen

Entrepreneurship: Start Up Business Plan
8th Place – Alex Krasnoselsky
5th Place – Clara Poetzl
2nd Place – Issac Poole, Ryan Reid

Entrepreneurship: Innovation Plan
2nd – Naomi Hailu, Tate Nelson, Anjali Schatzer

Hospitality and Tourism Professional Selling Event:
5th – Jackson Carroll

Buying and Merchandising Team Decision Making Event
4th Place – Lucas Shea, Sam Mainwaring
2nd Place – Clara Blue, Jayme Anneberg

Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making Event:
6th Place – Max London, Cade Rowan

Marketing Management Team Decision Making Event:
6th Place – Sonam Sharma, Skye Nephew

Apparel and Accessories Marketing:
8th Place – Adam Ghaleb

Automotive Services Marketing
6th – Kara Jhingan

Business Finance Marketing
6th Place – Brian Castillo-Bautista

Entrepreneurship Marketing:
7th Place – Colin Dao

Human Resource Management
7th Place – Micheal Wymer

Restaurant and Food Service Management
5th Place – Katie Freshwater
1st Place – Jonanthan Holdridge

Retail Marketing
8th Place – Annaleise Morrison
4th Place – Joana Filipi



Posted by DKH at 11:11 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  