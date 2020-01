Photo by Wayne Pridemore







Just as a general rule, both the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center and the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center follow their school districts' schedules for emergency closings.The Shoreline Senior Center follows the Shoreline School District and the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center follows the Edmonds School District.If the school district is closed, so is the senior center and any events scheduled there will be canceled or postponed.