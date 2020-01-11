Wrestling: Shorecrest takes down Lynnwood and ties Meadowdale

The Shorecrest Scots continued to gain momentum Thursday night, January 9, 2020 in a double dual against the Meadowdale Mavericks and the Lynnwood Royals.





It is noteworthy to mention that 85lb Scot freshman George Fernandez went out into the lineup first in the 106lb slot and went three rounds with Phillipe Ban, who is nearly 15lbs heavier. Fernandez was ultimately pinned down by the heavier opponent, but he showed his heart and fighting spirit to his brothers on the mat.





The Royals continued to lead in the lightweight contests and also continued to show strength in the middle weight battles. The Scots eventually overwhelmed the Royals in the middle weight and heavy weight categories, starting with close wins by Arthur Christopher at 145lbs and Trentyn Good at 152lbs and ending with two decisive pins by Elyjah Shultz and Jordan Gleasener. The Royals also gave up several forfeits throughout the lineup, which put the Scots ahead at the end of the dual for a final score of 39-28.



In the second half of the double dual Shorecrest took on the Marauding Meadowdale Mavericks, which proved to be a bigger challenge to the Scots. Again, 85lb freshman George Fernandez was sent to the fore, but this time he faced an even larger opponent (Hilmy Birch) in the 106lb bracket. The match ended with a pin that put the Mavericks 6 points ahead.





The two teams traded a couple of forfeits, then things picked up for the Scots with an unexpected and exciting 3rd round pin by Joseph Martinez in the 120lb Bracket against Skyler Rivera. However, the Mavericks quickly regained the lead with a pin in the 132lb contest.





Then, in a moment of shock and awe, there was an unexpected pin late in the 3rd round against Scot Captain Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama, who was leading by 5 points against Maverick wrestler Jin Lee.





Arthur Christopher -145lbs and Trentyn Good -152lbs, were able to rally and earn two pins for the Scots, but the Mavericks took the 160lb bracket and the 182lb brackets. The Scots rebounded with a win in the 170lb slot and the heavyweight slots, but the score remained even at 40 points for each team after the 14 contests were finished.





In the sport of wrestling, there is no such thing as a tie. Therefore, the referee opened up his rule book and went through the tie-breaking criteria. The first five criteria, (Criteria A-E) were not met for either team to break the tie. But then at Criteria F (Forfeits), the referee arrived at a tie-breaker he could hang his hat on.





According to the WIAA 2019-2020 Wrestling Rule book, in the event of a tie, the team that gives up more forfeits loses by 1 team point! In this case, the tie break went against Shorecrest. It is interesting to note that there was a previous tie with the Mavericks back in 2013-2014 season.



Shorecrest 39 - Lynnwood 28



106 - Phillipe Ban (LYNN) def. George Fernandez (SC) 3:13

113 - Thomas Rhodes (SC) win by FF

120 - Joseph Martinez (SC) def. Luis Hernandez (LYNN) 8-4

126 - Kayden Richman-Myers (LYNN) win by FF

132 - Julian Mishoe (LYNN) def. Matthew Curtis (SC) 2:41

138 - Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama (SC) win by FF

145 - Arthur Christopher (SC) def. Josiah Powell (LYNN) 5-4

152 - Trentyn Good (SC) def. Georgino Moraga (LYNN) 9-8

160 - Nate Johnson (LYNN) def. Beau Ormsby (SC) 14-1

170 - Ian Mortensen (SC) def. Adrian Morgan (LYNN) 4:56

182 - Issac Hernandez (LYNN) def. Connor Carrell 2:21

195 - Double Forfeit

220 - Elyjah Schultz (SC) def. Dylan White (LYNN) 3:10

HWT - Jordan Glesener (SC) def. Blake Reed-Henderson (LYNN) 3:01





Shorecrest 40 - Meadowdale 40

(Official final score recorded as Shorecrest - 40 Meadowdale - 41, tie break criterion F)



106 - Hilmy Burch (MDDL) def. George Fernandez (SC) 1:23

113 - Thomas Rhodes (SC) win by FF

120 - Joseph Martinez (SC) def. Skylar Rivera (MDDL) 2:45

126 - Zach Sinnes (MDDL) win by FF

132 - Nathan Lee (MDDL) def. Matthew Curtis (SC) 1:21

138 - Jin Lee (MDDL) def. Kaiya Conway-Yasuyama (SC) 5:28

145 - Arthur Christopher (SC) def. Danny Astancio (MDDL) 0:55

152 - Trentyn Good (SC) def. Thaddeus Gonzalez (MDDL) 3:18

160 - Caleb Monillas (MDDL) def. Beau Ormsby (SC) 11-3

170 - Ian Mortensen (SC) def. Daniel Sok (MDDL) 16-5

182 - Thomas Nakamura (MDDL) def. Connor Carrell 2:21

195 - Joseph Williams (MDDL) win by FF

220 - Elyjah Schultz (SC) def. Aiden Falin (MDDL) 2:14

HWT - Jordan Glesener (SC) def. Mitchell Sorensen (MDDL) 1:19







With several holes in the Shorecrest lineup on Thursday night, it is possible they could have achieved that goal given the right circumstances.