Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace - Maintenance worker
Saturday, January 11, 2020
City of Mountlake Terrace
Maintenance Worker I – Public Works
Under the supervision of the Public Works Supervisors, Operations Manager, Public Works Director and may also receive direction from Maintenance Worker II, performs maintenance of City infrastructure including (but not limited to), streets, sewer systems, storm water systems and water systems as required to provide a clean, safe, and functional environment for all city patrons and employees.
Job description and application: here
0 comments:
Post a Comment