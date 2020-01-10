Shoreline snow removal policies - you are responsible for the sidewalks by your property
Friday, January 10, 2020
|Snow 2019 in North City Business District
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Snow removal
When it snows, City plows will concentrate their efforts on primary snow removal routes first to accommodate fire, medical and police response, as well as Metro transit, school buses and commuter traffic.
As long as it continues to snow, these primary routes will be plowed.
Once the snow has stopped and all primary roads are clear, plows will move to secondary snow removal routes, and once those are clear, neighborhood streets will be plowed.
If it starts snowing again, the process of clearing main roads will start over.
Please keep in mind that, during a heavy, continuous snowstorm, it may take several days before all city streets are cleared. For more information: Snow and Ice Control Plan.
In major snow events, several roads that have traditionally had problems will be closed. They are identified on this Snow Event Road Closure map. Other roads may also need to be closed due to conditions.
Property Owner Responsibilities
Shoreline homeowners and business/property owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice off driveways and sidewalks near their property, including the ridge of snow left along the edge of driveways by the snow plow.
If snow is removed from your property, make sure the snow if not placed in the right of way.
Right of way and catch basins must also be kept clear to accommodate melting snow and to avoid pooling water.
More information about stormwater drains can be found on the Adopt-A-Drain page.
