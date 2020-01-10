Designers, technicians and run crew needed for SMT's Rock of Ages

Seattle Musical Theatre, continuing its move to Shoreline Center, is now seeking designers, technicians and run crew for its production of “Rock of Ages,” opening February 7, 2020 at the Shoreline Center.

















Sound designer, engineer (wireless headsets), and board operator (Yamaha M7CL); also lighting designer, master electrician, costumer, choreographer and light board operator (ION).Built around classic rock songs from the 1980s, the show features songs from Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Steve Perry, Poison and Europe, among other well-known rock bands.