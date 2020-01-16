Middle School Night at the Rec Center Friday

Thursday, January 16, 2020


Come to the Shoreline Teen Center this Friday, January 17, 2020 at 7pm for Middle School Night. 

Show your pride for your school, as the theme is Einstein vs. Kellogg.

We will have fun games of dodgeball, basketball, Super Smash Bros, and of course, food.

This is for Middle School Students.

The Shoreline Teen Center is located at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline 98133.

Shoreline Teen Programs are sponsored by City of Shoreline Parks and Recreation.


