Grease fire in Shoreline

Shoreline Fire cleaning up after responding to a grease fire

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Do not leave food unattended on the stove - it's too easy to get distracted.

Shoreline Fire responded to a grease fire on the stove at a residence around 2:30pm on Wednesday. There was no damage to the interior of the house, as the stove was in the garage.Fire said to always keep a lid that will fit over any pan you are using on the stovetop. If a fire starts, use a mitt to slide the lid over pan to smother the fire and turn off the stove.