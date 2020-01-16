Grease fire in Shoreline
Thursday, January 16, 2020
|Shoreline Fire cleaning up after responding to a grease fire
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Shoreline Fire responded to a grease fire on the stove at a residence around 2:30pm on Wednesday. There was no damage to the interior of the house, as the stove was in the garage.
Fire said to always keep a lid that will fit over any pan you are using on the stovetop. If a fire starts, use a mitt to slide the lid over pan to smother the fire and turn off the stove.
Do not leave food unattended on the stove - it's too easy to get distracted.
