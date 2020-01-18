Legislature: Salomon to focus on salmon habitat, protecting pets, cracking down on ‘swatting’
Saturday, January 18, 2020
|Sen. Jesse Salomon, D 32
OLYMPIA – As the 2020 legislative session gets underway this week, Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) introduced a slate of bills dealing with a variety of issues ranging from cracking down on “swatting” to protecting pets left alone in hot vehicles.
One of Salomon’s first bills to receive a public hearing was Senate Bill 6147 related to shoreline armoring.
When bulkheads and seawalls are installed, the natural process of beach and sand erosion is disrupted. This can cause a chain reaction of negative environmental impacts including the disruption of fish habitats in the area.
A lack of adequate salmon population has been identified as one of the factors jeopardizing the Puget Sound’s Southern Resident Orca population.
SB 6147 would require the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to consider less environmentally disruptive alternatives when property owners look to repair or replace bulkheads.
Anti-swatting
With “swatting” incidents on the rise, local law enforcement agencies like the Seattle Police Department are developing creative solutions to address the problem. However, Salomon believes state laws have not kept up with the severity of these crimes and need to be updated.
Salomon introduced SB 6295, which aims to cut down on swatting by increasing criminal penalties for those who make a false report they know is likely to generate an emergency response. Punishments would be increased if there’s a reckless disregard for the safety of others and someone is hurt or killed as a result of the swatting attack.
The measure also allows swatting victims to pursue civil damages from their attackers.
Pets in unsafe vehicles
In 2015, the Legislature increased the penalties for pet owners who leave their animals unattended in unsafe conditions such as a hot vehicle with the windows rolled up. The 2015 law also allows law enforcement and animal control officers to forcibly remove the animal in danger.
SB 6151 would allow firefighters and other first responders to forcibly remove an animal in unsafe conditions and be immune from property damage liability. The bill also extends criminal and civil immunity to good Samaritans who rescue the animal under certain conditions.
SB 6151 is scheduled for a public hearing on Jan. 16 at 10am in the Senate Law and Justice Committee.
Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-Shoreline, represents the 32nd Legislative District, which includes Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Seattle, Shoreline, Woodway, and unincorporated Snohomish County.
