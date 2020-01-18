Frontier communications seeking bankruptcy to restructure

|Frontier Communication in Stamford CT
Frontier Communications, which serves a large section of northwest Shoreline, is seeking bankruptcy protection from its creditors while it restructures its debt.
According to an article in The Seattle Times, "in May it announced plans to sell broadband assets serving 350,000 residential and commercial customers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana for more than $1.35 billion as part of its debt-reduction efforts."
"Creditors have been pushing Frontier for a restructuring plan, and the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company has warned that bankruptcy might be the result."
