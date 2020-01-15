Jobs: City of Shoreline
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Administrative Assistant II - Clerk's OfficeCLOSING DATE: 01/27/20 11:59 PM
GENERAL SUMMARY:
This full-time position performs a wide variety of responsible and complex administrative, secretarial and clerical duties in support of the City Clerk's Office; provides central reception for visitors to City Hall and answers the City's main telephone line; participates in the City's business licensing program; performs a variety of tasks relative to assigned area of responsibility.
Job description and application
Development Review Engineer I or II
CLOSING DATE: 01/26/20 11:59 PM
The City of Shoreline is going through an exciting period of growth and development including support of light rail extending through the City, improvements to schools, increased density and development to support the City's vision for growth.
The Public Works Department recently received APWA Accreditation and is seeking an energetic and experienced person to be part of our team and serve the needs of the community. We are looking for an experienced engineer with strong customer service focus in supporting development and with the ability to effectively communicate with a variety of customers including engineers, contractors, inspectors and the public. The position requires good understanding of engineering codes, standards and best management practices specifically stormwater, wastewater, and roadway.
