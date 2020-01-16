Live and Local for Saturday, January 18, 2020

Playing modern swing and Latin jazz standards in exciting arrangements and compositions, all to bring the brassy big band era boisterously to life. This band packs a punch!

The Mark DuFresne Band featuring Billy Stapleton is not your typical blues fare. This spectacular “show band” plays the material like a quintessential Chicago Blues Revue Band. This quartet is truly one of the best rhythm and blues outfits on the West Coast.





Since reforming in 2016 with founding guitarist, Billy Stapleton, this current version of the Mark DuFresne Band has been wowing audiences in the Pacific Northwest.





With Grammy nominated Mark DuFresne at the helm with his 3-octave tenor voice, and his championship harmonica playing at full force, Mark’s powerhouse skills are sure to captivate and entertain. A dynamic singer and showman, DuFresne’s original rhythm and blues songs and instrumentals shine in the hands of this talented quartet.









Stephanie Porter at North City Bistro





NORTH CITY BISTRO and WINE SHOP