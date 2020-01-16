Live and Local for Saturday, January 18, 2020
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Live and Local
There's a lot of live and local music to choose from each weekend. Most venues have food, some have dancing. Most have a cover charge and require reservations.
This Saturday, January 18, 2020 here's what's happening
THIRD PLACE COMMONS
Big Mischief Little Big Band - FREE and family friendly. 7:30 - 9:30pm
Third Place Commons Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
Founder and trumpeter Jason Garcia leads this 10-piece jazz band with plenty of pizzazz.
Playing modern swing and Latin jazz standards in exciting arrangements and compositions, all to bring the brassy big band era boisterously to life. This band packs a punch!
DARRELL'S TAVERN
SUNFLOWER SUTRA, SPACE OWL, THE MOON IS FLAT - 9pm – 1am - $8 cover - 21+
Darrell's Tavern 18041 Aurora Ave N. 206-542-6688.
Heavy rock metal and punk bands at Shoreline's own Dive Bar.
Live music, vintage decor, pizza, tacos, hotdogs, and free pool.
|Mark DuFresne at Easy Monkey
EASY MONKEY TAPHOUSE
Mark DuFresne Band - $7 cover - 8 - 10pm
17537 15th Ave NE Suite B, Shoreline 98155
Call for Reservations: (206) 420-1326
The Mark DuFresne Band featuring Billy Stapleton is not your typical blues fare. This spectacular “show band” plays the material like a quintessential Chicago Blues Revue Band. This quartet is truly one of the best rhythm and blues outfits on the West Coast.
Since reforming in 2016 with founding guitarist, Billy Stapleton, this current version of the Mark DuFresne Band has been wowing audiences in the Pacific Northwest.
With Grammy nominated Mark DuFresne at the helm with his 3-octave tenor voice, and his championship harmonica playing at full force, Mark’s powerhouse skills are sure to captivate and entertain. A dynamic singer and showman, DuFresne’s original rhythm and blues songs and instrumentals shine in the hands of this talented quartet.
|Stephanie Porter at North City Bistro
NORTH CITY BISTRO and WINE SHOP
Call 206-365-4447 or go to website and fill out the simple reservation request form in order to secure seats for the show. Then buy your tickets here.
North City Bistro has built a reputation as a genuine venue for artists and music lovers alike. Very intimate, with a great wine and food selection. Open with music: Tuesday – Saturday. Wine Shop: 2:00pm. Kitchen: 4:30pm to Close.
Stephanie Porter is a premier jazz vocalist who lives to sing. Her recordings have charted on the top 10 nationally and internationally.
Stephanie will be joined by Tony Foster on Piano, Steve Yusen on Drums and Michael Barnett on Bass.
|Mojo Cannon at Aurora Borealis
AURORA BOREALIS
Mojo Cannon - $10 cover - 21+ - 9pm to 12am
Mojo Cannon (formerly known as the Curtis Hammond Band) is a high energy 10 member R&B band from the Seattle area and was a Washington Blues Society “best band” nominee in 2008 and 2013.
The band regularly packs the dance floor at blues lovers’ favorite venues and has performed at Northwest music festivals including the Mount Baker and Rendezvous blues festivals, the Bite of Seattle, Taste of Tacoma, Taste of Edmonds and the Poverty Bay Blues Festival.
Mojo Cannon delivers a fun, entertaining and powerful performance—every time!
MUSIC IN SHORELINE
For a complete listing of live music in Shoreline throughout the week, check out the calendar on the Music in Shoreline site.
