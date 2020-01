File photo by Wayne Pridemore

HeraldNet has current voting for Athlete of the Week. One of the nominees for January 6 - 12, 2020 is Shorewood diver Isaac Poole.Isaac Poole | Shorewood | Boys Diving"Poole, a senior, won the diving competition at the Kentridge Invitational on Saturday at the King County Aquatics Center in Federal Way. He set a meet record with 517.9 points, topping the previous meet record by 23.55 points."