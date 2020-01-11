Free winter film series at Edmonds Library

Saturday, January 11, 2020

Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?
Phillip K. Dick

Edmonds Sno-Isle Library and Edmonds Arts Commission’s Winter Film Series

Join the Edmonds Library and the Edmonds Arts Commission Sunday afternoons this winter for a new film series featuring four films adapted from literature in thought-provoking ways for contemporary audiences.

Following each screening, a moderated discussion will be held about the film makers' interpretation of the original novels.

All screenings begin at 1pm in the Edmonds Plaza Room (above the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St). Admission is free.

  • January 26: Jane Austen's Mansfield Park 1999 film adaption written and directed by Patricia Rozema
  • February 9: Phillip K. Dick's Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? 1982 film adaption, Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott
  • February 23: Edith Wharton's The Age of Innocence 1993 film adaption co-written and directed by Martin Scorsese
  • March 1: David Benioff's 25th Hour 2002 film adaptation directed by Spike Lee



Posted by DKH at 2:13 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  