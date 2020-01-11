Free winter film series at Edmonds Library
Saturday, January 11, 2020
|Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?
Phillip K. Dick
Join the Edmonds Library and the Edmonds Arts Commission Sunday afternoons this winter for a new film series featuring four films adapted from literature in thought-provoking ways for contemporary audiences.
Following each screening, a moderated discussion will be held about the film makers' interpretation of the original novels.
All screenings begin at 1pm in the Edmonds Plaza Room (above the Edmonds Library, 650 Main St). Admission is free.
- January 26: Jane Austen's Mansfield Park 1999 film adaption written and directed by Patricia Rozema
- February 9: Phillip K. Dick's Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? 1982 film adaption, Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott
- February 23: Edith Wharton's The Age of Innocence 1993 film adaption co-written and directed by Martin Scorsese
- March 1: David Benioff's 25th Hour 2002 film adaptation directed by Spike Lee
