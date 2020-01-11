A successful debut for Shoreline Community Court

Court is in session











It was a packed house at Shoreline City Hall on Tuesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:30pm for the debut of Shoreline Community Court, a court that holds low-level offenders accountable and connects them to the support and resources they need to move in a new, non-justice-involved direction.





Judge Campagna explains the terms





All seven offenders scheduled before District Court Judge Campagna were there. They were young and old, white and people of color, male and female. Judge Campagna explained how community court works and asked each defendant if they’d like to participate. Several expressed an interest in the option.



Saying yes means they get a needs assessment and sign a contract with the court. If they meet the contract requirements, charges are dismissed.

Friendly volunteers escort the defendants

who choose the support services



Nearly 30 people – volunteers, resource providers, and friendly and supportive faces – filled the seats of council-chambers-turned-courtroom. Volunteers helped the defendants make their way to an assessor who spends confidential 30 minutes with them to identify their needs – mental health counseling, drug counseling, transportation support, housing, food stamps – then the volunteer walks them to the resources in the foyer of city hall.





Defendants get their turn with the judge

and court personnel