Emergency shelter will close until the next severe weather event
Friday, January 17, 2020
When you talk to our unsheltered friends, please make sure they are aware of the other options available to them after this evening.
This article has information about finding shelter
For shelter help, call 211 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. Monday through Friday.
Outside of that time, call the King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.
