Emergency shelter will close until the next severe weather event









When you talk to our unsheltered friends, please make sure they are aware of the other options available to them after this evening.

The Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter was open Thursday night for guests, but this will be the last night that conditions are predicted to meet requirements for activation.For shelter help, call 211 from 8:00am to 6:00pm. Monday through Friday.Outside of that time, call the King County’s Crisis Line at 866-427-4747 to connect people to the most up-to-date shelter options during severe weather.